ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California to keep mask mandate in schools as indoor mandate ends

By CNN Newsource
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HaJ3d_0eEyAbg200

By Sarah Moon, CNN

Just one day before California is set to relax a statewide mask mandate for vaccinated people in indoor public spaces, the state’s top health official announced that masks will still be required in schools.

There will be no change to the school requirement, Health & Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced at a press conference Monday.

On February 28, the state will reassess data and conditions for future change to the statewide school masking requirement, according to Ghaly. Officials will be looking at cases, hospitalizations, vaccination rates and national and global trends.

“We’re taking a little bit more time to consider the information, work with our partners across the state to make sure when the move is made, that we are doing it successfully,” Dr. Ghaly said.

Based on current data, the state is getting closer to a point where masking requirements in schools can be relaxed.

The state will prioritize getting student vaccination rates up, Ghaly said.

Last week, officials in four states announced that they would soon be dropping mask mandates in their public schools.

The Democratic governors of Connecticut, New Jersey and Delaware as well as Oregon’s health department said they have set timelines for the end of their school mask mandates as the omicron wave of Covid-19 recedes.

Nationwide, new Covid-19 cases in US children were down more than 50% last week from the previous seven-day period, but still higher than the peak of the surge from the Delta variant last year, the American Academy of Pediatrics said Monday.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Jen Christensen and Theresa Waldrop contributed to this report.

The post California to keep mask mandate in schools as indoor mandate ends appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

California sets home, community standards to lower fire risk

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A fire-resistant roof, at least 5 feet of defensible space around a home, a clearly defined evacuation route in a neighborhood and the removal of vegetation overgrowth in a community are some of the new statewide insurance standards to reduce the wildfire risk of older homes. Dubbed “Safer from Wildfires,” the The post California sets home, community standards to lower fire risk appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Channel 3-12

COVID cases in Lompoc Valley decrease

LOMPOC, Calif. –  COVID numbers are dropping across the Lompoc Valley, including at the Medical Center. “Things have improved somewhat and the admissions have gone down,” said the hospital’s Chief Operations Officer Dr. Naishadh Buch. At this time, 5 patients are being treated for the virus. “In fact, none of them are in the ICU,” The post COVID cases in Lompoc Valley decrease appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
LOMPOC, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
State
Connecticut State
Local
California Education
News Channel 3-12

Newly populated Northern Jail Branch continues visitation restriction due to COVID-19

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - It’s just three weeks since the opening of the new North Branch Jail. "It’s been great we open the facility with approximately 250 inmates … we’reat around 240 inmates now … and things are going well staff and inmates aregetting adjusted and figuring out the daily routine and things seem to The post Newly populated Northern Jail Branch continues visitation restriction due to COVID-19 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Moon
News Channel 3-12

California accuses Tesla of alleged discrimination at plant

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE AP Business Writer SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — California regulators have sued electric car maker Tesla Inc. They allege the company has been discriminating against Black employees who have been likened to monkeys and slaves at the San Francisco Bay Area factory where most of its vehicles are made. The lawsuit seems The post California accuses Tesla of alleged discrimination at plant appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Channel 3-12

Drought impacts on upcoming wildfire season

It is hard to believe we are in the middle of our rainy season when February has been completely dry and this week highs are in the 80s, more than 20 degrees above normal. New drought maps out Thursday, February 10th show no improvement for California’s drought status this month, leaving our local area in The post Drought impacts on upcoming wildfire season appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations still too high for changes to mask guidance, CDC director says

By Jacqueline Howard and Nadia Kounang, CNN The head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is standing by the agency’s mask guidelines, emphasizing Tuesday that now is not the time to change the recommendations or loosen restrictions aimed at preventing Covid-19. The CDC “still recommends that all schools encourage students to wear The post Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations still too high for changes to mask guidance, CDC director says appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandates#Cnn#Democratic#Cable News Network Inc
News Channel 3-12

3.9 magnitude earthquake shakes Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. -- A 3.9 magnitude earthquake rumbled across Ventura County just before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake originated just over six miles north-west of Santa Paula near Ojai at 4:25 p.m., according to the USGS. A 2.6 magnitude aftershock hit 10 minutes after the first quake. The post 3.9 magnitude earthquake shakes Ventura County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Ventura County Public Health officials report nearly 800 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths since Monday

Ventura County Public Health officials reported 789 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 additional deaths since Monday. The Public Health Department said it will provide an update regarding the county's mask mandate in the coming days. The post Ventura County Public Health officials report nearly 800 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths since Monday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy