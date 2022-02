Country superstar Eric Church will light up Milwaukee’s American Family Field in Wisconsin for a special headlining concert this Memorial Day weekend, on May 28. “Back in 2006, I think I was first-of-six booked at Country Thunder, but it was the big stage. 'Sinners' had just been released … and the next year I remember playing Kelly’s Bleachers and half the room was there to see us play, the other half had no idea who we were,” the North Carolina native recalls. “The next time we played, those 378 people brought friends … and that never really stopped. This time I’m bringing friends with me, too."

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO