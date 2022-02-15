ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don't Underestimate General Motors in Autonomous Driving

By Travis Hoium
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) gets a vast majority of the attention in the autonomous driving space, but there are a lot of other companies vying for market share long term. Alphabet 's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) subsidiary Waymo is one of the market leaders, and Niro is already delivering pizzas autonomously in Silicon Valley. But the company I think we're underestimating is General Motors (NYSE: GM) and its subsidiary, Cruise.

Cruise is already offering fully autonomous ridesharing in the San Francisco area. And GM is supporting Cruise, which it has a majority ownership position in, by manufacturing the Cruise Origin and extending $5 billion in credit for Cruise to build out its fleet. Cruise's value alone may make GM stock undervalued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JXOoN_0eEyAI6L00

Image source: Cruise.

Autonomous ridesharing is already here

Companies like Tesla have been talking about autonomous driving and "robotaxis" for years. But in California, which has a robust regulatory structure for autonomous vehicles, there are only seven permit holders for driverless testing, including GM's Cruise, Alphabet's Waymo, and Amazon 's Zoox. Only three companies -- Cruise, Waymo, and Nuro -- have a permit to deploy autonomous vehicles for commercial purposes.

You can see below that Cruise is already taking customers on driverless rides in the Bay Area.

It's going to require billions of dollars to develop and deploy autonomous fleets, so companies with a first-mover advantage could build a big lead in the market.

Autonomous driving could be a massive business

It's hard to gauge exactly how much the autonomous ridesharing business will be worth long term, but I think it's safe to say it will be big if companies like Waymo and Cruise can prove that it's safe.

One comparison is to Uber and Lyft , which have generated $17.5 billion and $3.2 billion in revenue respectively over the past year, as seen in the chart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49chf7_0eEyAI6L00

UBER Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

We can also do some back-of-the-napkin math on an autonomous ridesharing service's revenue potential. Remember that autonomous vehicles can run 24 hours per day (minus charging time) and don't need a driver, so they should be more cost-effective than traditional ridesharing vehicles.

In the U.S., the Department of Energy estimates there are 3.2 trillion vehicle miles traveled annually per year. In this table, I've estimated what revenue for autonomous ridesharing would be if the business performed 0.1%, 1%, and 5% of all vehicle miles long term and charged just $1.50 per mile.

Percentage of All

Vehicle Miles

Miles Driven Revenue/Mile Total Revenue
0.1% 3.2 billion $1.50 $4.8 billion
1% 32 billion $1.50 $48 billion
5% 160 billion $1.50 $240 billion

Data source: Calculations by author.

Given the potential cost advantage, I don't think it would be crazy to think the autonomous ridesharing market could be over 5% of all miles driven in the U.S. a decade from now. Remember that Uber wasn't founded until 2009, and that year it reached 10,000 cities around the world, 111 million monthly active customers, and 6.9 billion trips.

Ridesharing can become a big business very quickly ,and Cruise has the technology and financial backing to build a huge network fast.

Why GM stock is a great investment today

General Motors could be a great stock without Cruise because it's profitable and trading at a reasonable value even before Cruise really launches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fKgGg_0eEyAI6L00

GM Market Cap data by YCharts

What I think makes this a great investment long term is the fact that it's profitably selling trucks, SUVs, and other vehicles while funding Cruise's autonomous business model. Eventually, Cruise could be much more valuable than GM is today, but as a majority owner, that will benefit GM shareholders who can hold on for the autonomous ride.

10 stocks we like better than General Motors
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and General Motors wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Travis Hoium owns General Motors and has the following options: long March 2023 $250 puts on Tesla. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Alphabet (A shares) and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet (C shares) and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

freightwaves.com

Who is teaching autonomous trucks how to drive?

Driving is hard. Professional truck drivers know this. From “four-wheelers” who don’t understand how to drive safely around 80,000-pound vehicles to the kid who darts out from behind the parked car, the unexpected challenges can test the patience of any driver. Decisions must be made constantly — and instantaneously. One wrong decision and someone can die.
CARS
pymnts

Volkswagen, Huawei Negotiate Autonomous Driving Unit Deal

Volkswagen might be gearing up for an autonomous driving unit — it’s in talks with Huawei to buy its version of that, a Reuters report says. That could come with a price tag of “billions of euros.”. This has been a recent trend, with automakers investing large...
BUSINESS
