Man shot in both legs inside downtown Pittsburgh apartment building

PITTSBURGH — A man is fighting for his life and police are searching for the person who shot him inside a downtown Pittsburgh apartment building on Monday night.

Police said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in an 11th-floor suite of The Venue Apartments on Stanwix Street.

“It’s very scary that something like that could happen,” said Bella Duran Shedd, who lives on the 15th floor of the apartment building.

She was unaware of the shooting that happened just four floors below her.

“Obviously, I’m in shock,” she said. “I never would have expected something like this to happen. I always thought that this apartment building was a very safe place.”

It’s unclear what led up to the violent incident, but police said one man was shot in both legs. Officers wrapped the man’s legs with tourniquets until paramedics arrived to rush him to a hospital in critical condition.

“It’s unfortunate. I hope the person’s okay,” said Steve Cherry, who has lived at The Venue for three years.

Neighbors told Channel 11 News the 11th and 12th floors of the building were just renovated and many of the people who live on those floors are new.

Cherry said he’s never seen any other violent incidents there.

“I have no worries,” he said. “I’m comfortable.”

Police have not named any suspects in their investigation, nor have they released the victim’s name.

If you know anything about what happened, you’re asked to contact Pittsburgh police.

