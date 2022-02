Every episode of Inventing Anna is a thrilling ride, but perhaps none as heart-pounding and relatable as episode six, which takes place in Marrakech at the ultra luxurious La Mamounia resort. In the episode, Anna Delvey—who scammed nearly everyone in her path by pretending to be an heiress from Germany—takes “friends” Rachel, Kacy, and Noah to Morocco for a swanky getaway. It's there that Anna's crimes truly begin to see the light of day when the resort's management realizes that she doesn't have the money to cover her lavish stay, and Rachel and Kacy in particular figure out that their friend may not be who she says she is.

