ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Weather: CBS2’s 2/15 Tuesday Morning Forecast

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForecast: It will be another cold one today with highs in the low 30s and wind chills in the teens and 20s. Temperatures will start to rebound tonight with temperatures climbing well into the 40s...

newyork.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
fox5atlanta.com

Friday morning weather forecast

Skies will clear this Friday morning, giving way to a sunny, breezy, and much cooler afternoon. Temperatures will keep falling through mid to late morning, before rebounding into the cool mid-50s this afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
WESH

Warm With Isolated Showers

We gradually warm up the temperatures through late week. We’ll climb to the mid 80s both today and tomorrow nearing record heat. A cold front late Friday will bring rain showers Friday. A few showers could linger into Saturday. Sunday looks to be drier. Both weekend days will be noticeably cooler with highs in the 70s. We'll be back in the 80s by early next week.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Temps dip today as wind lingers, snow possible Saturday

Temperatures are expected to drop following a round of heavy rain and strong winds. Today will be mostly sunny, windy and cold, with temperatures dropping into the 30s by later in the afternoon. Saturday will be mostly sunny and cold with an arctic front moving through late in the day...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Cold One
kalb.com

2/18/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast

Tyler is tracking a TORNADO WATCH for northern Central Louisiana on this late Thursday morning. Details here. Tyler is tracking the possibility of severe weather, with likely rain and thunderstorms on the way for Thursday. Details here!
ENVIRONMENT
WTRF

Heavy rain and mild to cold and quiet for Friday

TONIGHT: Grey and dreary, the absolute best way to describe the weather for today. Rain showers started to move in earlier this morning, and we lingered around with rain activity for most of the afternoon and will continue into the evening. Breezy winds have also been an issue. Forecast wind gusts could approach 40 mph as we head into the evening hours tonight as the cold front advances through. Numerous weather headlines outline the Ohio Valley. A flash flood watch, wind advisory, and special weather statements are still a factor into the overnight period. If you encounter ponded water on a roadway, turn around. Never drive through water. Tonight, the cold front will move in and shift our winds to the northwest. That means a possible changeover to wintry mix and or snow flurries are a possibility. Accumulation will be minimal, but slick spots are possible for the AM commute tomorrow. We will wake up to temperatures in the mid to low 20s.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

New York Braces for Winter Weather and Potential Ice Jam Flooding

Flood watches are currently in effect through Friday for Western New York, Finger Lakes, Central New York, Southern Tier, North Country, and Parts of the Capital Region. Governor Hochul is urging residents to stay alert and be cautious. A weather system will deliver mixed precipitation and the potential for ice...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS 46

Forecast: Rain has ended, cool and sunny weekend ahead

Cloudy in the morning with clearing skies to mostly sunny by the afternoon. A gusty breeze. Much colder. Temps fall into the 30s during the evening. After a cold start on Saturday, the temperature will rise into the mid to upper 50s under sunny skies in the afternoon. There will be a 10-15 mph northwest breeze. It will be cold again Saturday night as the temperature drops into the 30s. Look for sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s on Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: High winds, temp drop expected to impact NYC

New York City will see the potential for high winds and a temperature drop later in the day. Wind gusts as high as 35 mph are possible as temperatures in the mid-50s drop to near 40 by noon. The winds are expected to subside by 5 p.m. before temperatures drop further into the mid-20s by the evening.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy