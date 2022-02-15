ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Man gunned down on doorstep of apartment following an argument

By Natalie Eyster
foxsanantonio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON - A man is gunned down on his doorstep following an argument on Houston's Far West Side. The incident...

foxsanantonio.com

Comments / 3

L W
4d ago

what happened to when people could have a disagreement and walk away instead of the violence and the killing that we see now?

Reply
5
Ms. RatherUnique
4d ago

I'm willing to bet the argument ensued over a female or some money. He probably acted on his emotions. Sometimes acting on emotions will trick you out of your freedom.

Reply
3
LeaTea
4d ago

People need to just leave people alone. If they're not bothering you, why are you bothering them?

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Biden convinced Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

President Biden said he’s convinced Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine. Moscow maintains it has no plans to invade. Mr. Biden said until there's military action, the door remains open to a diplomatic solution to diffuse the threat. Holly Williams reports.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Steelers hire Brian Flores as senior defensive assistant

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brian Flores is back in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers hired the former Miami Dolphins coach on Saturday to serve as a senior defensive assistant. Flores will specialize in working with Pittsburgh’s linebackers, a group that includes NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Police Department#Police#West Side#Homicide Detectives#Far West

Comments / 0

Community Policy