ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CHS Junior High Knowledge Bowl team places 4th

Crookston Daily Times
 4 days ago

Crookston High School Jr. High Knowledge Bowl team...

www.crookstontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Biden convinced Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

President Biden said he’s convinced Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine. Moscow maintains it has no plans to invade. Mr. Biden said until there's military action, the door remains open to a diplomatic solution to diffuse the threat. Holly Williams reports.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knowledge Bowl#High School#Chs#River Falls#Highschool#Education#Sports#Crookston High School Jr

Comments / 0

Community Policy