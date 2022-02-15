ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Bridge Township, NJ

Fatal Hit-Run Crash Reported On Route 9 In Central Jersey: Developing

By Jon Craig
 4 days ago
Old Bridge police

A fatal hit-and-run crash was being investigated in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred along Route 9 near Ferry Road in Old Bridge at about 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15, initial reports said.

The victim was a middle-aged man, an unconfirmed report said.

Route 9 was closed in both directions.

Old Bridge police said they had no immediate details to report.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

