Qualigen Therapeutics (QLGN) Lead Program QN-302 Accepted as Three Poster Presentations at AACR 2022 Conference

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: QLGN), a biotechnology company focused on developing...

www.streetinsider.com

MyChesCo

Onconova Therapeutics to Present at the Guggenheim Oncology Conference

NEWTOWN, PA — Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) announced that the Company will be participating in the Guggenheim Oncology Conference taking place virtually February 9, 2022, through February 11, 2022. Steven Fruchtman, M.D., President & CEO of Onconova, will participate in a fireside chat on February 10, 2022, at...
NEWTOWN, PA
The Press

Viking Therapeutics to Present at SVB Leerink 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. ("Viking") (NASDAQ: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced that its chief executive officer, Brian Lian, Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat as part of the SVB Leerink 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. The conference, which will take place February 14-18, 2022, is being conducted with a virtual format.
Benzinga

Cybin Turning Psychedelics-to-Therapeutics(TM) Vision Into Reality

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Cybin (NYSE:CYBN) (NEO: CYBN), a life sciences company advancing psychedelic therapeutics for various psychiatric and neurological conditions, is on a mission to revolutionize mental health care. The company has developed key relationships with a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists as it focuses on creating safe and effective therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. “The company is working on turning its Psychedelics to Therapeutics(TM) vision into reality by engineering drug-discovery platforms, innovative drug-delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for mental health disorders,” reads a recent article, which contains excerpts from a USA Today report that touts psychedelics as the next big thing in mental health treatment. “The [USA Today] article noted that Dr. Matthew W. Johnson, a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Johns Hopkins and acting director of the Johns Hopkins Center of Psychedelics and Consciousness Research, has seen a gradual increase in interest around psychedelics since he began focusing on them in 2004, but he said interest now is increasing dramatically; he thinks that interest will only increase moving forward.” This dramatic increase bodes well for Cybin, one of the leaders in the psychedelic space.
The Press

(PRNewsfoto/Gala Therapeutics, Inc.)

Gala Therapeutics Announces First Commercial Cases Worldwide with RheOx® System for Chronic Bronchitis. SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gala Therapeutics, Inc. (Gala), a developer of medical devices to treat pulmonary disease, today announced the first worldwide commercial procedures using the RheOx® Bronchial Rheoplasty system for the treatment of the symptoms of chronic bronchitis. The first Bronchial Rheoplasty cases were performed by Professor Stefano Gasparini, Polytechnic University of Marche hospital, and Dr. Lina Zuccatosta, Director Pulmonary Diseases Unit, University Hospital Ancona in Ancona, Italy. Dr. Michela Bezzi, Director of Interventional Pulmonology, University Hospital Brescia in Brescia, Italy, also treated patients in commercial cases in the first week.
Seeking Alpha

Connect Biopharma (CNTB) presents at SVB Leerink 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference - Slideshow

The following slide deck was published by Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited in conjunction with this event. Seeking Alpha's transcripts team is responsible for the development of all of our transcript-related projects. We currently publish thousands of quarterly earnings calls per quarter on our site and are continuing to grow and expand our coverage. The purpose of this profile is to allow us to share with our readers new transcript-related developments. Thanks, SA Transcripts Team.
The Press

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Mirati Therapeutics' New Drug Application for Adagrasib as Treatment of Previously Treated KRASG12C-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRTX), a clinical-stage targeted oncology company today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for adagrasib for the treatment of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring the KRASG12C mutation who have received at least one prior systemic therapy. The Prescription Drug User Fee Action (PDUFA) date for adagrasib is December 14, 2022.
