Qualigen Therapeutics (QLGN) Lead Program QN-302 Accepted as Three Poster Presentations at AACR 2022 Conference

Gala Therapeutics Announces First Commercial Cases Worldwide with RheOx® System for Chronic Bronchitis. SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gala Therapeutics, Inc. (Gala), a developer of medical devices to treat pulmonary disease, today announced the first worldwide commercial procedures using the RheOx® Bronchial Rheoplasty system for the treatment of the symptoms of chronic bronchitis. The first Bronchial Rheoplasty cases were performed by Professor Stefano Gasparini, Polytechnic University of Marche hospital, and Dr. Lina Zuccatosta, Director Pulmonary Diseases Unit, University Hospital Ancona in Ancona, Italy. Dr. Michela Bezzi, Director of Interventional Pulmonology, University Hospital Brescia in Brescia, Italy, also treated patients in commercial cases in the first week.
Comments / 0