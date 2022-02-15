Qualigen Therapeutics (QLGN) Lead Program QN-302 Accepted as Three Poster Presentations at AACR 2022 Conference

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Cybin (NYSE:CYBN) (NEO: CYBN), a life sciences company advancing psychedelic therapeutics for various psychiatric and neurological conditions, is on a mission to revolutionize mental health care. The company has developed key relationships with a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists as it focuses on creating safe and effective therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. “The company is working on turning its Psychedelics to Therapeutics(TM) vision into reality by engineering drug-discovery platforms, innovative drug-delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for mental health disorders,” reads a recent article, which contains excerpts from a USA Today report that touts psychedelics as the next big thing in mental health treatment. “The [USA Today] article noted that Dr. Matthew W. Johnson, a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Johns Hopkins and acting director of the Johns Hopkins Center of Psychedelics and Consciousness Research, has seen a gradual increase in interest around psychedelics since he began focusing on them in 2004, but he said interest now is increasing dramatically; he thinks that interest will only increase moving forward.” This dramatic increase bodes well for Cybin, one of the leaders in the psychedelic space.

