Action! Met Gala exhibit will highlight 8 top film directors

Moved to tears! Robert Pattinson revealed girlfriend Suki Waterhouse’s sweet response to seeing him on the big screen in The Batman for the first time. ”It was really her reaction that kind of changed the entire thing [for me], because I’m pretty sure she’s not normally into watching superhero movies,” the actor, 35, recalled on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, February 16. “And just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time and then she held my hand and touched it [to her face] and I could feel a little tear. And I was like, ‘No way!'”

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO