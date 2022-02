A strong cold front will move across the Susquehanna Valley tonight making it an IMP[ACT night. This will produce rain and strong winds and the National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Advisory until 9 AM Friday. The rain will end by morning and colder air will arrive with temperatures falling through the 30s all day. Saturday is another IMPACT DAY with another cold front arriving midday with some snow showers or even a stronger snow squall. We'll fall into the Teens by Saturday night but with sun recover to the 40s Sunday and with less wind. Milder temperatures will again be the rule early and midweek with a few chances of rain before chillier air moves in next weekend.

1 DAY AGO