Meteorologist Ava Marie says some areas will have to watch out for black ice this morning as a frozen drizzle could coats the surfaces Monday morning. Areas mainly along I-95 and south and east of Baltimore should be alert for this until 10 a.m. Temperatures will be in the mid 40's with rain possible throughout most of the day. Watch out for potential refreeze later Monday night. Tuesday will start a warming trend that will see temperatures around the 50's later in the week.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 12 DAYS AGO