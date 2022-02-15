ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conshohocken’s Product Investigations seeking participants in a study involving incontinence briefs or underwear

Cover picture for the articleProduct Investigations, Inc. is a unique business located in Conshohocken in Montgomery County. The company is a third-party clinical research laboratory...

FDA Alerts the Public to Potentially Contaminated Products from Family Dollar Stores in Six States

Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting the public that several categories of FDA-regulated products purchased from Jan. 1, 2021, through the present from Family Dollar stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee may be unsafe for consumers to use. The impacted products originated from the company’s distribution facility in West Memphis, Arkansas, where an FDA inspection found insanitary conditions, including a rodent infestation, that could cause many of the products to become contaminated. The FDA is working with the company to initiate a voluntary recallExternal Link Disclaimer of the affected products.
