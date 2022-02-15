Beer here: East End Brewing Co. expanding to Mt. Lebanon

East End Brewing Co. is moving south.

No need to panic, the beer will still be brewed and served in Larimer.

The brewery is expanding to add a taproom in Mt. Lebanon.

“We will bring the beer, other drinks and food to the South Hills,” said owner Scott Smith, a Mt. Lebanon resident. “Mt. Lebanon is such a wonderful neighborhood. We hope to add even more energy to this vibrant area of Pittsburgh.”

The taproom will be located at 651 Washington Road.

Smith signed a lease last week. He hopes to open as early as summer.

The space encompasses 2,500 square feet and has an outdoor area. It was previously MEC Modern Barbering and at another time Play Town Square, a children’s museum.

“It has so many windows that the natural light inside the space is just amazing,” Smith said. “There is so much daylight that comes in and brightens the place up.”

Smith needs to add a kitchen and draft system as well as restrooms. He expects seating for 100.

Production will continue to happen at the Larimer brewery. The new location will serve a full spread of East End Brewing beer, cider, hard seltzer, as well as Barmy Soda Company soda pops and fruited seltzer waters.

There will also be Pennsylvania-based cocktails, Pennsylvania wines and maybe even a guest beer tap or two, Smith said.

East End Chewing, the sister pizza company of East End Brewing, will be available. The menu will include the well-known rustic thick crust pizza of the week as well as seasonal soups, sides and bar snacks.

“Please be patient with us,” Smith said. “It’ll take us some time before we’re ready to have company over. The space is essentially an empty box, so this build-out represents a pretty big project, and a pretty big investment for an operation of our size. But we’re really excited to be able to do it, and bring everything we’ve built and learned in the East End of town, to make a space in the South Hills where everyone can feel welcome.”

He said he plans to host some pop-up events in the space over the next few weeks so people “can check out the progress over a beer or two.”

Smith, who grew up in the East End, founded East End Brewing in 2004. He, his wife Julie, and their children Ella and Otis have called Mt. Lebanon home for the past 16 years.

Smith said the brewery is known for its flagship Big Hop American Ale. East End released more than 50 different beers this past year in kegs, cans and bottles at its 17,000-square-foot facility.

Some of those brews are part of East End’s quest to release 90 unique beers, one for each Pittsburgh neighborhood.

Once that project is completed, Smith said he would consider releasing beers for adjacent Pittsburgh neighborhoods.

The first one is a given.

“Mt. Lebanon will be at the top of the list,” Smith said.