Music

Charli XCX shares video for “Beg for You” featuring Rina Sawayama

By Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharli XCX has shared a new video for her single “Beg For You,” featuring a guest appearance from Rina Sawayama. Charli has been busy...

Billboard

Charli XCX Says She’s ‘Grappling’ With Her Mental Health Amid Criticisms of ‘Crash’ Album Rollout

Charli XCX is taking a step back from social media. The “Beg For You” singer issued a personal statement to her Twitter on Thursday (Feb. 10), and revealed that she is currently struggling with her mental health as people online have criticized the rollout of her forthcoming album, Crash, and will be lessening her internet presence as a result.
MENTAL HEALTH
Teen Vogue

Charli XCX Just Bleached Her Eyebrows — See Photos

Popstar Charli XCX has officially gone blonde — well, kind of. The musician debuted her freshly bleached eyebrows on Instagram this week, and we’re obsessed. “Just an evil girl who makes everyone mad,” Charli captioned her post showing off her new look. The strong cat eyeliner and shadowed brow bone that she’s rocking in the series of pictures prove that she’s clearly having a villain moment. Bleached brows are a trend that’s here to stay, and Charli is the latest in a long line of celebs who have gone for the look in the past. Fans are going wild in the comments, with many expressing that their fave’s new look is actually inspiring them to try out a bleached brow, too.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Charli XCX Debuts Bleached Brows on Instagram

Charli XCX has just made a major beauty transformation as the “Fancy” singer is rocking newly bleached brows on Instagram, captioning her new look, “Just an evil girl who makes everyone mad.”. The musician isn’t alone as celebrities from Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa and Lizzo have all...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Kanye West Changes His Tune About Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Kanye West seemed to reverse course in his social media harassment of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson this week. After days of posting then deleting highly personal messages, West made a more calm, reflective post on Tuesday night. The 44-year-old rapper said that he wants to "take accountability" and admitted that he is "still learning in real-time."
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Huey Haha: Cause of death revealed for 22-year-old TikTok star

The cause of death for 22-year-old TikTok star, Huey Haha, has been revealed, nearly four months after his death. On 17 February, the Sacramento County Corner’s Office confirmed with PEOPLE that Huey, whose real name is Hieu Minh Ngoc Ha, died by suicide. According to a report from the California-based county government office, Huey passed away due to self-inflicted gunshot wound on 25 October 2021. Huey’s death was announced on his Instagram account on 27 October, as the post included the date of his passing and details about his GoFundMe page. ...
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Speechless After Seeing 'The Voice' Star's Tribute to Céline Dion

Kelly Clarkson's recent cover on The Kelly Clarkson Show reminds us all why we love French-Canadian superstar Céline Dion. As part of her award-winning daytime TV talk show, the American Idol alum gets up on stage to belt out hit songs for her Kellyoke segment. Her latest pick for the karaoke-style was an oldie but a goodie that has been sung by other great performers. Country-rock singer Roy Orbison originally recorded "I Drove All Night" and Cyndi Lauper came out with her cover in 1988. More than a decade later, Céline covered it in 2003 for her eighth studio album One Heart.
CELEBRITIES
blavity.com

Kodak Black Responds To DreamDoll After She Curves Him On Instagram

As people were celebrating (or crying about) Valentine's Day earlier this week, Kodak Black decided to shoot his shot at DreamDoll. Black had publicly expressed his feelings for the Bad Girls Club star-turned-rapper before, as he outright asked her to be his Valentine through Instagram in late January. He doubled down on these sentiments on Monday by uploading a side-by-side photo of them on social media.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

50 Cent responds to fat-shaming comments after his Super Bowl halftime performance

50 Cent has responded to body-shaming trolls after his Super Bowl 2022 performance. The 46-year-old rapper made a surprise appearance during the halftime show at the Super Bowl on Sunday (13 February), during which her recreated his upside-down stunt from the music video of his song “In Da Club”.50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, recreated his upside-down stunt from the music video of his song “In Da Club”.Soon after his performance, 50 Cent – real name is Curtis James Jackson III – was trolled online due to his weight. On Thursday (17 February), the rapper...
NFL
Middletown Press

‘Fifty Percent of the Time I’m a Troll’: Charli XCX on Her Evil Alter-Ego and Airtight New Album

Charli XCX has long been one of pop’s most galaxy-brained writers and performers, but she’s ready for what she calls her “main pop-girl moment.” With her upcoming album, Crash (due March 18), she presents a brilliant case: It’s an airtight pop project full of top-notch hooks that also functions as a quick tour through the past couple of decades of the genre. Like everything the artist does, Crash is, first and foremost, fun. “I think the people who know me and my work know that 50 percent of the time I’m entirely serious, and the other 50 percent of the time I’m a troll,” she says, calling from the English countryside. Crash follows 2020’s How I’m Feeling Now, an album she made under a tight deadline in Covid lockdown. She’s immortalized that process with a new documentary, Alone Together. Like the album whose creation it captured, the documentary is a deeply personal release, giving a glimpse into her private life and the emotional turmoil caused by the pandemic and a self-imposed deadline for the album. “Sometimes people don’t get it,” she says of her work. “Sometimes people don’t like it. But that’s what I like to do.”
MUSIC
NYLON

Charli XCX & K-Pop Star Vernon Tease A Potential Collab

A new pop star collaboration made in stan heaven is on the horizon. Charli XCX and K-pop boy band Seventeen member Vernon may be colliding on a new track coming out soon. While nothing is set in stone yet, the gears of the project first started turning on — where else? — Twitter, where Charli XCX posed a question to her followers on Sunday asking who should be on the remix of her excellent new song “Beg For You” with Rina Sawayama. Amid the influx of names submitted, Vernon’s name was brought up the most as he had recently admitted in a W Magazine interview that he sings her songs in the shower.
MUSIC
The Independent

‘I wonder when I’ll get the keys’: Tom Holland shuts down rumours he bought London house with Zendaya

After weeks of speculation, Tom Holland has set the record straight and confirmed he did not buy a house in south London with Zendaya.The Spider-Man star said reports that claimed he and girlfriend Zendaya spent £3 million on a six-bedroom house in Richmond were “completely false”.It comes after The Mirror reported the couple were planning to move to the UK in the summer, adding the house would include gym and a cinema.But during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, Holland, 25, said one of his “favourite” things about being an actor is “the way the press...
CELEBRITIES

