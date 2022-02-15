ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 injured in Pecos Street rollover crash involving stolen vehicle

By Blayke Roznowski
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
DENVER — Three people were seriously injured in a crash on Pecos Street in a reportedly stolen vehicle Monday night.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office at 11:05 p.m. reported that a crash had occurred on Pecos Street between West 64th Avenue and West 68th Avenue.

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis confirmed a vehicle crashed and rolled. Three people were seriously injured and taken to Denver Health Medical Center for treatment.

The vehicle was reportedly stolen, and the Westminster Police Department encountered it Monday night. Lewis said it's not clear if a pursuit occurred, but at some point, officers used stop sticks to flatten the tires of the vehicle before the crash occurred.

Pecos Street was closed until about 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Lewis said CSP is assisting in the investigation, and jurisdiction over the incident is still being determined.

