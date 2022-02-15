ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Firefighters work overnight to stop flames at Modesto recycling plant

By Katelyn Stark, Claudette Stefanian
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09AKnX_0eEy5pMC00

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters in Modesto have been working around the clock since 9 p.m. Monday to keep a recycling plant fire under control.

The fire at the recycling facility in the area of East Whitmore Avenue and Morgan Road raged out of control Monday night. Deputy Chief Darin Jesberg told FOX40 the endless piles of recycling materials made the battle tough for firefighters.

“We have fires like this at these types of plants. It requires a lot of water, a lot of resources,” Jesberg explained.

The fuel load was not the only element fanning flames. A poor water supply in the area and windy conditions only brought on more challenges.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the plant throughout Tuesday morning as crews continued to work to douse the fire from above. It’s a job Jesberg said would require rotating in crews all day long.

Victim’s family looks on as retired Pleasanton sergeant pleads not guilty in deadly DUI crash

Jesberg said a worker was dumping materials Monday night when a bin sparked a fire.

“Sparks from a bin that was scraping on the concrete,” he said. “Sparks got into some materials, wind picked it up and started a small fire.”

Gusty winds made putting out the fire difficult.

City of Modesto Utilities Division crews are working with firefighters to break apart the materials that are still smoldering and will use the rest of the day to make sure all hot spots are put out.

No one was hurt in the fire and flames did not spread to any nearby buildings.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

