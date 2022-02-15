How to Choose the Right Winter Shovel for Your Needs

On average, mattresses last between six and eight years—and possibly longer under the best conditions. According to Brooke Alexander, a sleep expert at Nest Bedding, there are a few signs that it might be time to toss yours out. The first? Everything from stains to torn fabric are indicators signs that your mattress has seen better days. "Naturally, your mattress will start to show signs of wear and tear over time," she says. "This can include sagging, lumps, and coils that are felt or seen through the mattress." Other signs of an old mattress include excessively noisy springs (which could mean they are weakening) and worsening allergies (this happens when dust builds up in the material). "You should consider replacing your mattress if it begins to feel less supportive or cause pain upon waking up in the morning," Nicole Slinger, a certified health and sleep science coach, adds. "The right mattress will be supportive enough to keep your back aligned and plush enough to contour to your body's pressure points."

HOME & GARDEN ・ 3 DAYS AGO