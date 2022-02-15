ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Tire smashes into windshield of Pa. police SUV

By Tribune News Service
 4 days ago
A pair of Spring Township, Centre County, police officers avoided injury Monday after a tire detached from a pickup truck and smashed into the windshield of their SUV. Two officers...

