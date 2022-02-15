Rodney Scott, renowned BBQ pitmaster with 2 Alabama restaurants, makes appearance on ‘Billions’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A familiar face to many in Birmingham’s food scene recently made an appearance on a hit Showtime series.

Rodney Scott, famed chef and BBQ pitmaster known for his chain of restaurants, Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ, was a guest star on “ Billions ” Sunday night, where he played himself in a scene involving the elite class of New York City being treated to barbecue. “Billions” stars Paul Giamatti, who plays New York Attorney General Chuck Rhodes as he fights to bring down billionaire businessman Mike Prince, played by Corey Stoll.

“If (artists) Jeanne-Claude and Christo aren’t blowing you away, I imagine Chef Scott and his team will,” said character Roger “Scooter” Dunbar, played by Daniel Breaker.

In the scene, Scott announces to the guests how he cooked their meal.

“Welcome, members. This is the whole hog,” Scott said. “Understand, folks, that I have slow-cooked and hand-pulled for you to enjoy to the fullest.”

Coming from a family of restauranteurs, Scott started his first restaurant in 2017 in Charleston, South Carolina, opening a Birmingham location on 3rd Avenue South in 2019. Last year, he opened locations in both Atlanta and in Homewood. Recently, Southern Living reported that he and country singer Eric Church would team up to open a restaurant in Nashville sometime next year.

In 2018, Scott was awarded “Best Chef: Southeast” by the James Beard Foundation. He is also featured on the Netflix series “ Chef’s Table: BBQ .”

In an email exchange with CBS 42, Scott said he was invited to appear on “Billions” after one of the show’s producers visited his Charleston restaurant. Impressed with the food, the producer asked if Scott wanted to make an appearance on the show.

“Being on ‘Billions’ left me with a whole new respect for actors and the amount of work they go through to entertain us,” Scott wrote. “We were on set for around 10 hours to film that scene, but overall it was an unforgettable experience that I would go through again in a heartbeat.”

Scott said he appreciates the exposure his work is getting through shows like “Billions.”

“Getting the chance to bring our whole hog cooking to a big network series like ‘Billions’ was amazing exposure for our brand and the restaurants,” he said. “The whole experience was a great reminder to keep dreaming big.”

This is not the first time the show has given a nod to Alabama. In past seasons, “Billions” has featured cameos from boxer Deontay Wilder to singer-songwriter Jason Isbell, who has also had several songs featured on the show.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.