ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Rodney Scott, renowned BBQ pitmaster with 2 Alabama restaurants, makes appearance on ‘Billions’

By Drew Taylor
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J0yLt_0eEy46CJ00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A familiar face to many in Birmingham’s food scene recently made an appearance on a hit Showtime series.

Rodney Scott, famed chef and BBQ pitmaster known for his chain of restaurants, Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ, was a guest star on “ Billions ” Sunday night, where he played himself in a scene involving the elite class of New York City being treated to barbecue. “Billions” stars Paul Giamatti, who plays New York Attorney General Chuck Rhodes as he fights to bring down billionaire businessman Mike Prince, played by Corey Stoll.

“If (artists) Jeanne-Claude and Christo aren’t blowing you away, I imagine Chef Scott and his team will,” said character Roger “Scooter” Dunbar, played by Daniel Breaker.

UA renames Bibb Graves Hall as Autherine Lucy Hall, solely keeping name of school’s first Black student

In the scene, Scott announces to the guests how he cooked their meal.

“Welcome, members. This is the whole hog,” Scott said. “Understand, folks, that I have slow-cooked and hand-pulled for you to enjoy to the fullest.”

Coming from a family of restauranteurs, Scott started his first restaurant in 2017 in Charleston, South Carolina, opening a Birmingham location on 3rd Avenue South in 2019. Last year, he opened locations in both Atlanta and in Homewood. Recently, Southern Living reported that he and country singer Eric Church would team up to open a restaurant in Nashville sometime next year.

In 2018, Scott was awarded “Best Chef: Southeast” by the James Beard Foundation. He is also featured on the Netflix series “ Chef’s Table: BBQ .”

In an email exchange with CBS 42, Scott said he was invited to appear on “Billions” after one of the show’s producers visited his Charleston restaurant. Impressed with the food, the producer asked if Scott wanted to make an appearance on the show.

“Being on ‘Billions’ left me with a whole new respect for actors and the amount of work they go through to entertain us,” Scott wrote. “We were on set for around 10 hours to film that scene, but overall it was an unforgettable experience that I would go through again in a heartbeat.”

Scott said he appreciates the exposure his work is getting through shows like “Billions.”

“Getting the chance to bring our whole hog cooking to a big network series like ‘Billions’ was amazing exposure for our brand and the restaurants,” he said. “The whole experience was a great reminder to keep dreaming big.”

This is not the first time the show has given a nod to Alabama. In past seasons, “Billions” has featured cameos from boxer Deontay Wilder to singer-songwriter Jason Isbell, who has also had several songs featured on the show.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Entertainment
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Entertainment
State
Alabama State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Jason Isbell
Person
Paul Giamatti
Person
Daniel Breaker
Person
Christo
Person
Corey Stoll
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pitmaster#Wiat#Showtime#Whole Hog Bbq#Ua#Southern Living
CBS 42

Police searching for escaped Birmingham inmate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from her work assignment Thursday in Birmingham. Richa Antoinette Rogers, 36, reportedly left HER assigned job location in the city at approximately 10:55 a.m. Thursday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. She was being held at the Birmingham Women’s Community-Based Facility and […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS 42

CBS 42

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy