Slightly above normal temperatures await us later this afternoon. For now, temperatures have fallen into the upper-20s and low-30s around the region. With sunshine and winds from the southwest we'll begin our warmup this morning and be in the 40s by noon. A cold front will push through between noon and two and you'll know it as the winds will shift to out of the north and we'll see a few clouds form. Rain isn't likely as the air still lacks available moisture. High temperature this afternoon will be around 46 degrees. Warmer air is just around the corner and maybe even a shot at 60 degrees by the end of the week.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO