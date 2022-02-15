ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Need a job? Here are the industries ‘speed hiring’ in metro Denver

By Kevin Torres
DENVER (KDVR) — With inflation continuing to tick upward, more Coloradans are looking for ways to make extra cash.

Fortunately, the era of “speed hiring” is here and plenty of metro area companies will hire you on the spot to fill open roles.

This approach has really been ramping up in popularity thanks to Home Depot, which is looking to expand its workforce by 25% this spring.

To lure in new workers, the chain is offering flexible interview schedules and virtual job fairs.

According to experts over at the Denver-based employment app “ GigSmart ,” many industries in the metro area are starting to follow suit, given significant staffing shortages they’re dealing with.

Those industries include hospitality, food service and restaurants, retail, small business and transportation to name a few.

“I can tell you what we’re seeing from a GigSmart perspective. I mean, we’ve seen average hourly rates increase 13% over the last three months on our platform as our business clients are positioning themselves to attract more talent than everyone else in the market,” said Rich Oakes, president of GigSmart.

In terms of remote job opportunities, Oakes said positions in customer service, sales, marketing and technology have historically been great remote industries because they can be easily completed away from the office.

But, Oakes added, he’s starting to see remote flexibilities spread to other roles.

They include human resources, recruiting, finance and accounting.

To learn more about which on-site and remote job opportunities are available in the metro area right now, click here .

Project C.U.R.E. to help with crutch shortage at Denver Health

Due to supply chain issues that we’re all experiencing lately, especially medical supplies for our local hospitals. Project C.U.R.E. normally rely on hospitals and medical facilities to provide most of the medical equipment that is donated to Project C.U.R.E.’s international recipients. When COVID-19 first hit the U.S. in early March 2020, Project C.U.R.E. pivoted to […]
