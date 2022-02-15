ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

ODU's Delisha Milton-Jones among 2022 Women's Basketball Hall of Fame class

WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

The Spun

Son Of NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Reportedly Lands Coaching Job

Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
NBA
The El Paso Times

Former UTEP star Tim Hardaway among finalists for Basketball Hall of Fame

CLEVELAND — Former UTEP star Tim Hardaway was among the finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Hardaway is one of 11 finalists that also includes former San Antonio Spurs star Manu GInobili, along with former All-Star players Michael Cooper and Marques Johnson will also be voted on for possible induction along with NBA coach George Karl and WNBA stars Swin Cash and Lindsay Whalen.
NBA
Lexington Herald-Leader

Should Tubby Smith be in the Basketball Hall of Fame? It’s a close call.

History will judge Tubby Smith’s coaching tenure at Kentucky kindly. As was frequently noted when UK retired a jersey in Rupp Arena in Smith’s honor earlier this season, a 10-year coaching era (1997-2007) that yielded an NCAA title; four trips to the Elite Eight; 10 NCAA tournament appearances; five SEC regular-season championships; and five SEC Tournament titles holds up pretty well.
LEXINGTON, KY
CBS Baltimore

Sports Clinic Helps Kids Learn About CIAA Basketball Tournament

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Kids from across the city were invited to work on their basketball skills and learn the history of the CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament at a sports clinic at Under Armor House on Saturday. Historically black colleges and universities participate in the tournament, which typically draws thousands of players, alumni, and fans. Twelve schools are in the conference, including seven in North Carolina, two in Virginia, and one each in South Carolina, Pennsylvania and Maryland. After spending the last 17 years in Charlotte, the tournament is coming to Royal Farms Arena from Feb. 22-26. “This is a major, major event,”...
BALTIMORE, MD
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Tom Crean news

A disastrous college basketball season for the Georgia Bulldogs (6-20; 1-12 in SEC play) has reached a new level of embarrassment after assistant coach Wade Mason got into a physical altercation with director of player personnel Brian Fish during halftime of Georgia’s 85-64 loss at LSU on Wednesday. Mason has been suspended indefinitely for the incident, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
ATLANTA, GA

