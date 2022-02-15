ODU's Delisha Milton-Jones among 2022 Women's Basketball Hall of Fame class

Georgia has indefinitely suspended assistant men’s basketball coach Wade Mason after an altercation took place between Mason and Bulldogs’ director of player development Brian Fish during halftime of Wednesday’s road game at LSU, according to DawgsHQ. As DawgsHQ points out, Georgia has yet to release a statement...
Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
CLEVELAND — Former UTEP star Tim Hardaway was among the finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Hardaway is one of 11 finalists that also includes former San Antonio Spurs star Manu GInobili, along with former All-Star players Michael Cooper and Marques Johnson will also be voted on for possible induction along with NBA coach George Karl and WNBA stars Swin Cash and Lindsay Whalen.
Being an NBA player is already a big reason to get a lot of attention wherever you go. Being the face of the league is even bigger, even if you have managed to keep it under control for most of your career. LeBron James is the biggest name in the...
History will judge Tubby Smith’s coaching tenure at Kentucky kindly. As was frequently noted when UK retired a jersey in Rupp Arena in Smith’s honor earlier this season, a 10-year coaching era (1997-2007) that yielded an NCAA title; four trips to the Elite Eight; 10 NCAA tournament appearances; five SEC regular-season championships; and five SEC Tournament titles holds up pretty well.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Kids from across the city were invited to work on their basketball skills and learn the history of the CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament at a sports clinic at Under Armor House on Saturday.
Historically black colleges and universities participate in the tournament, which typically draws thousands of players, alumni, and fans.
Twelve schools are in the conference, including seven in North Carolina, two in Virginia, and one each in South Carolina, Pennsylvania and Maryland.
After spending the last 17 years in Charlotte, the tournament is coming to Royal Farms Arena from Feb. 22-26.
“This is a major, major event,”...
A disastrous college basketball season for the Georgia Bulldogs (6-20; 1-12 in SEC play) has reached a new level of embarrassment after assistant coach Wade Mason got into a physical altercation with director of player personnel Brian Fish during halftime of Georgia’s 85-64 loss at LSU on Wednesday. Mason has been suspended indefinitely for the incident, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
CINCINNATI — Laurie Pirtle, who retired in 2007 after 21 seasons as the University of Cincinnati's head women's basketball coach was announced as the newest member of UC's athletic Hall Of Fame on Saturday. Pirtle had a career that spanned a quarter of a century, is the most wins...
