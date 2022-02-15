ODU's Delisha Milton-Jones among 2022 Women's Basketball Hall of Fame class

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Kids from across the city were invited to work on their basketball skills and learn the history of the CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament at a sports clinic at Under Armor House on Saturday. Historically black colleges and universities participate in the tournament, which typically draws thousands of players, alumni, and fans. Twelve schools are in the conference, including seven in North Carolina, two in Virginia, and one each in South Carolina, Pennsylvania and Maryland. After spending the last 17 years in Charlotte, the tournament is coming to Royal Farms Arena from Feb. 22-26. “This is a major, major event,”...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 29 MINUTES AGO