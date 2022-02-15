ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

What's The Best Automotive Accessory?

By Steve DaSilva
Jalopnik
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, Ford released a set of 3D models for the interior of the Maverick, with the hope that owners would use them to design and 3D print their own accessories. It’s a neat concept, building a vehicle with open receptacles just waiting to be used to hold cups, cell phones, or...

jalopnik.com

The Press

Kelley Blue Book Names 10 Best Automotive Technologies of 2022

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's new vehicles are boasting more tech than ever before, and automotive technologies command center stage as car shoppers compare one vehicle to the next when deciding what to buy. From safety and security measures to communication and connectivity features, electronic technology is an integral part of how a driver interacts with their vehicle, and how their vehicle interacts with neighboring cars on the road. To help drivers learn more about the various new-vehicle technologies and discern which features deserve the most attention from new-car shoppers, the editors at Kelley Blue Book recently named the 10 Best Automotive Technologies of 2022.
topgear.com

What's the best electric vehicle for off-roading?

This Mercedes-Benz electric SUV will make short work of any terrain you can throw at it. Skip 9 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. They are a hardy bunch, off-roaders. The sort of people who get up early on...
SlashGear

Mophie’s latest Apple accessories include MagSafe and a magnetic stand

Device charging and power accessory manufacturer ZAGG has revealed a pair of new mophie-brand travel accessories intended for Apple products: a 3-in-1 MagSafe travel charger, and a portable magnetic stand. Both devices are available now at Apple Stores around the world and from ZAGG’s online shop. “The mophie 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe charges your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods … Continue reading
MotorTrend Magazine

Buyer’s Guide: Cool Toyota Tundra Truck Accessories

With the all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra currently enjoying its fifteen minutes (and then some) of hype, we believe there's no better time than now for taking a look at some of the best accessories available for Toyota's full-size rig, new and old. If you're thinking this year's Tundra might be...
simpleflying.com

What Are The Best Seats On Vistara's Boeing 787s?

Since delivery in March 2020, Vistara's Dreamliners have been the most exciting aircraft in the market. With 299 seats onboard, the plane offers three classes, business, premium economy, and economy. Here's a look at the best seats in each cabin. Business. Starting from the front, Vistara's business class comes with...
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
Motorious

Fully Loaded Sunken Car Carrier Finally Recovered

December 5, 2012, just off the Dutch coast, the MV Baltic Ace collided with the Corvus J in one of the busiest shipping channels in the world. In 15 minutes the 500-ft long car carrier was resting on the floor of the North sea and nearly half of its crew was lost. The tragedy was far from over though, and a potential for even more loss was very real.
