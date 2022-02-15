What's The Best Automotive Accessory?

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's new vehicles are boasting more tech than ever before, and automotive technologies command center stage as car shoppers compare one vehicle to the next when deciding what to buy. From safety and security measures to communication and connectivity features, electronic technology is an integral part of how a driver interacts with their vehicle, and how their vehicle interacts with neighboring cars on the road. To help drivers learn more about the various new-vehicle technologies and discern which features deserve the most attention from new-car shoppers, the editors at Kelley Blue Book recently named the 10 Best Automotive Technologies of 2022.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO