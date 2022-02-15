ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

When Will High Design Be Released On Discovery+?

By Ibrahim Clouds
House Digest
House Digest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aYfH9_0eEy1gnj00

Yay! Another thrilling home reno show is coming to Discovery+ this year, and this time it's with Kim Myles as host. But hold on a sec, who really is Myles? Well, according to her blog , she is a self-proclaimed cannabis connoisseur, home design geek, product designer, hairdresser, speaker, and full-blown entrepreneur. Rising to stardom shortly after being declared the winner of HGTV's "Design Star" season 2, Myles bagged a show with HGTV entitled " Myles Of Style ," which premiered on March 20, 2008, per Bakersfield . Even after the show got canceled after season 3 (via Hooked On Houses ), Myles never stopped appearing on reality TV doing what she loves the most: helping homeowners renovate their homes beyond their imagination.

According to AAE Speakers , the West High graduate-turned-design-star joined forces with OWN's " Home Made Simple " to win the Emmy Award for the best daytime lifestyle program in 2015. Prior to hosting "Myles Of Style," Myles was also the host of another HGTV show –– with Amie and Jolie Sikes, Elyse Luray, Steven Lee, and Catri Cuksey –– entitled "Endless Yard Sale," whicih premiered on September 22, 2002 (via TV Rage ). Myles, her brand, and her products have been featured in Elle Decor , Essence , Apartment Therapy , and Instyle , just to mention a few. Today, we at House Digest are here to reveal Myles' newest show on Discovery+ and when it will be released.

What's The Release Date For High Design?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10TdYL_0eEy1gnj00

That's right, Discovery+ said that "High Design" will be available for our viewing on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. That's when we can watch Kim Myles combine two years of experience in the cannabis industry with her innate home reno creativity to redesign marijuana dispensaries in California and Maine. Myles will also be taking us along on field trips as she explores the cannabis world, learning how to make soaps, sodas, lotions, and much more from cannabis. Are we all ready to learn how to make some new, awesome homemade stuff? Yes?

Well, Myles has taken to her Instagram page to disclose the news to her followers, encouraging them to get their Discovery+ subscriptions in order to get all the goodies that are to come on the show. In her words, "It's my new show, 'High Design' on @discoveryplus ... It's gonna drop on April 13th, and here's the story ... If you do not already have your Discovery Plus subscription, you better get up on it." As noted on the post, "High Design" was wholly developed, produced, and created by Studio City PXL , winner of three CLIO awards, over 100 Promax/BDA awards, and two Emmys Awards (and 13 nominations).

Read this next: Celebrity Homes You Can Rent On Airbnb

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
California State
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Reality Tv#Celebrity#Sec#Hgtv#Aae Speakers#Whicih#Elle Decor#Instyle#Discovery
Distractify

Some Think Kamila Valieva Was Forced to Fall on Purpose During Her Free Skate

The women's figure skating competition has been mired in controversy throughout the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Kamila Valieva, the undisputed queen of the sport who is also just 15 years old, was mired in a doping scandal that overshadowed her incredible skill. Kamila fell during the free skate competition, and ultimately wound up missing the podium altogether and placing fourth. Now, some are wondering whether the fall was intentional.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
blavity.com

Kodak Black Responds To DreamDoll After She Curves Him On Instagram

As people were celebrating (or crying about) Valentine's Day earlier this week, Kodak Black decided to shoot his shot at DreamDoll. Black had publicly expressed his feelings for the Bad Girls Club star-turned-rapper before, as he outright asked her to be his Valentine through Instagram in late January. He doubled down on these sentiments on Monday by uploading a side-by-side photo of them on social media.
CELEBRITIES
House Digest

The Untold Truth Of WD-40

WD-40 can be used on everything from bike chains to vinyl floors, but what is its history? Here is the untold truth of WD-40, the miracle home repair product.
ECONOMY
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
12K+
Followers
798
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy