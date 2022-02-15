When Will High Design Be Released On Discovery+?

Yay! Another thrilling home reno show is coming to Discovery+ this year, and this time it's with Kim Myles as host. But hold on a sec, who really is Myles? Well, according to her blog , she is a self-proclaimed cannabis connoisseur, home design geek, product designer, hairdresser, speaker, and full-blown entrepreneur. Rising to stardom shortly after being declared the winner of HGTV's "Design Star" season 2, Myles bagged a show with HGTV entitled " Myles Of Style ," which premiered on March 20, 2008, per Bakersfield . Even after the show got canceled after season 3 (via Hooked On Houses ), Myles never stopped appearing on reality TV doing what she loves the most: helping homeowners renovate their homes beyond their imagination.

According to AAE Speakers , the West High graduate-turned-design-star joined forces with OWN's " Home Made Simple " to win the Emmy Award for the best daytime lifestyle program in 2015. Prior to hosting "Myles Of Style," Myles was also the host of another HGTV show –– with Amie and Jolie Sikes, Elyse Luray, Steven Lee, and Catri Cuksey –– entitled "Endless Yard Sale," whicih premiered on September 22, 2002 (via TV Rage ). Myles, her brand, and her products have been featured in Elle Decor , Essence , Apartment Therapy , and Instyle , just to mention a few. Today, we at House Digest are here to reveal Myles' newest show on Discovery+ and when it will be released.

What's The Release Date For High Design?

That's right, Discovery+ said that "High Design" will be available for our viewing on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. That's when we can watch Kim Myles combine two years of experience in the cannabis industry with her innate home reno creativity to redesign marijuana dispensaries in California and Maine. Myles will also be taking us along on field trips as she explores the cannabis world, learning how to make soaps, sodas, lotions, and much more from cannabis. Are we all ready to learn how to make some new, awesome homemade stuff? Yes?

Well, Myles has taken to her Instagram page to disclose the news to her followers, encouraging them to get their Discovery+ subscriptions in order to get all the goodies that are to come on the show. In her words, "It's my new show, 'High Design' on @discoveryplus ... It's gonna drop on April 13th, and here's the story ... If you do not already have your Discovery Plus subscription, you better get up on it." As noted on the post, "High Design" was wholly developed, produced, and created by Studio City PXL , winner of three CLIO awards, over 100 Promax/BDA awards, and two Emmys Awards (and 13 nominations).

Read this next: Celebrity Homes You Can Rent On Airbnb