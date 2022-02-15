ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

How Arctic warming could lead to more winter freezes

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEXAS, USA — You often hear that our planet is warming. In fact, we keep breaking records. But at the same time for the last two years, Texas has been hit by arctic blasts. So how can that happen?. Turns out we are still learning how a warming...

