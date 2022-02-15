ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Nearly every county in Colorado saw a drop in COVID-19 in last 7 days

By Dara Bitler
KREX
KREX
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T3v8R_0eEy100a00

DENVER (KDVR) — The good news continues for Colorado in terms of COVID-19 rates. The surge of the omicron variant is over and cases rates are dropping drastically .

As of Monday, the state’s seven-day positivity rate was 7.80%, which is down from 12.22% seven days ago. Positivity rate measures the amount of COVID positive tests to the total amount of tests taken.

Forecast update: Here’s when snow will arrive in Colorado and how much will fall

Over the last week, 56 counties saw a decrease in COVID-19 positivity, 6 counties saw a rise, 1 county stayed the same and 1 county administered fewer than 10 tests.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment , incidence rates also dropped over the last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29UcQX_0eEy100a00
Credit: CDPHE 2/14/22

Here’s a look at positivity rates for every county over the last seven days :

One-week positivity rate:

  • Adams: 8.4% (down)
  • Alamosa: 7.5% (down)
  • Arapahoe: 7% (down)
  • Archuleta: 10.5% (down)
  • Baca: 6.5% (down)
  • Bent: 4.7%% (down)
  • Boulder: 7% (down)
  • Broomfield: 8.2% (down)
  • Chaffee: 7% (down)
  • Cheyenne: 2.1% (down)
  • Clear Creek: 7.3% (down)
  • Conejos: 7.7% (down)
  • Costilla: 16.7% (up)
  • Crowley: 5.3% (down)
  • Custer: 15.2% (down)
  • Delta: 12.5% (down)
  • Denver: 6% (down)
  • Dolores: 4.3% (down)
  • Douglas: 8.5% (down)
  • Eagle: 11.2% (down)
  • El Paso: 8.8% (down)
  • Elbert: 10.2% (down)
  • Fremont: 6.8% (down)
  • Garfield: 7.7% (down)
  • Gilpin: 7.1% (down)
  • Grand: 8.8% (down)
  • Gunnison: 6.4% (down)
  • Hinsdale: Fewer than 10 tests over last week
  • Huerfano: 10% (down)
  • Jackson: 12.5% (up)
  • Jefferson: 7.2% (down)
  • Kiowa: 11.8% (up)
  • Kit Carson: 2.6% (down)
  • La Plata: 10.9% (down)
  • Lake: 11.1% (same)
  • Larimer: 8.1% (down)
  • Las Animas: 7.5% (down)
  • Lincoln: 7.7% (down)
  • Logan: 5.6% (down)
  • Mesa: 8.8% (down)
  • Mineral: 18.2% (up)
  • Moffat: 11.2% (down)
  • Montezuma: 13.3% (down)
  • Montrose: 11.2% (down)
  • Morgan: 5.9% (down)
  • Otero: 3.5% (down)
  • Ouray: 12% (up)
  • Park: 10.7% (down)
  • Phillips: 6.1% (down)
  • Pitkin: 13.7% (down)
  • Prowers: 6.4% (down)
  • Pueblo: 6.8% (down)
  • Rio Blanco: 10.2% (down)
  • Rio Grande: 9.1% (down)
  • Routt: 6.6% (down)
  • Saguache: 19.3% (up)
  • San Juan: 9.1% (down)
  • San Miguel: 10% (down)
  • Sedgwick: 8.9% (down)
  • Summit: 7.6% (down)
  • Teller: 7.1% (down)
  • Washington: 13.7% (down)
  • Weld: 10.5% (down)
  • Yuma: 13.4% (down)

What is the positivity percent?

According to Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health , the percent positive is exactly what it sounds like: the percentage of all coronavirus tests performed that are actually positive, or: (positive tests)/(total tests) x 100%. The percent positive (sometimes called the “percent positive rate” or “positivity rate”) helps public health officials answer questions such as:

  • What is the current level of SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus) transmission in the community?
  • Are we doing enough testing for the amount of people who are getting infected?

The percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet, Johns Hopkins shared.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 4

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KREX

Welcome to Grand Junction’s Distguished Studio

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Christopher Mattox is the owner of Distinguished Barber Studio near 3rd and North Avenue in Grand Junction . the Memphis native found his way here by way of working on the union pacific railroads, but told me as I sat down to get a haircut the slow work rate wasn’t […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moffat, CO
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
City
Pueblo, CO
City
Denver, CO
City
Mesa, CO
City
Gunnison, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Elbert, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Las Animas, CO
City
Broomfield, CO
City
Arapahoe, CO
Denver, CO
Coronavirus
Local
Colorado Government
Denver, CO
Health
Denver, CO
Government
State
Washington State
City
Montrose, CO
City
Ouray, CO
City
Yuma, CO
Local
Colorado Health
City
Boulder, CO
City
Alamosa, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#San Juan#Kdvr#Omicron#Cdphe#Eagle#Huerfano
KREX

Polis announces reelection campaign

(KDVR) -- "I'm Jared Polis. I'm Colorado's Governor. And today I’m making it official — I’m running for re-election here in America’s greatest state," the governor shared.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
KREX

Possible extension of the ASCENT Program

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Accelerating Students through Concurrent Enrollment Program is a partnership between high school districts and the community college of Aurora. ASCENT allows for the student to attend a technical or community college full-time the year following a student’s senior year in high school. “It’s a great program. It allows students […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

KREX

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
521K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy