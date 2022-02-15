ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan’s Entertainment Update: Tuesday, February 15th

By Ryan Kelly
101.9 KELO-FM
 3 days ago

For the first time ever, the Oscars will have 3...

horrorsociety.com

Blake Ridder’s HELP is on VOD February 15th

Ridder Films, in association with Executive Producer Lucas A. Ferrara, are delighted to share the new trailer and poster for their award-winning psychological thriller HELP, which will be available on digital download in the USA and Canada from the 15th February. HELP was filmed over just 12 days. Due to...
MOVIES
Ryan
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Celebrates Love on the Beach in New Anniversary Photo

“American Pickers” star Danielle Colby posted a gorgeous sunset pic of her and her fiancé to celebrate two special occasions. The first occasion, of course, is none other than Valentine’s Day. Like several other couples across the world, Colby and Jeremy Scheuch celebrated their love together on social media. But Feb. 14 is doubly important to the duo because it’s also their anniversary.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ali Wentworth stuns fans as she shares amazing news

Ali Wentworth sent shockwaves through her fanbase during the week as the television host revealed that she was releasing her own book. The star shared the news on Instagram, sharing the front cover of the book, that has been titled Ali's Well That Ends Well. The memoir will deal with how Ali coped with the Covid-19 pandemic as well as lessons that she learned throughout. But as always the mom-of-two has added her own comedic twist to the title, so you can expect to be laughing out loud.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Birthday Photo Round-Up

Megan Thee Stallion waited a few days before showing off her birthday looks. As part of the Instagram carousel of photos, the 27-year-old rapper showed off her hearty breakfast in bed with both sweet and savory foods to choose from. She also received a picture-worthy pie from Dua Lipa, who addressed the pie to "thee sweetest pie."
CELEBRITIES
#Academy Awards#Bridgerton Season 2
SheKnows

Meet the ‘Hunky Hercules’ With Whom General Hospital Fans Want Carly Hooked Up: ‘Just Imagine Those Scenes!’

General Hospital may have made Peter August persona non grata in Port Charles, but portrayer Wes Ramsey remains, so to speak, a wanted man. In fact, when a fan turned up an old photo of the affable actor rocking a long tangle of hair as he refused to let a pesky shirt contain his rippling abs, a potentially brilliant idea was born — to hook him up on-screen with off-screen love Laura Wright.
TV SERIES
rewind943.com

Daily Rewind February 15th

In 1903, the First Teddy Bear went on sale. In 1969, Sly & The Family Stone’s “Everyday People” hit #1 on the pop chart. In 1978, Leon Spinks defeated Muhammad Ali for the World Heavyweight Championship. In 1979, “Saturday Night Fever” won a Grammy for Album of...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Donald Glover and ‘Atlanta’ Crew Were Racially Harassed in London During Season 3 Filming

Click here to read the full article. “Atlanta” writers revealed during the series’ TCA press conference this week  that they were racially harassed in Europe during the filming of the Emmy-winning FX comedy’s third season. The long-delayed “Atlanta” Season 3 picks up with characters Earn (Donald Glover), Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) and Van (Zazie Beetz) on a music tour through Europe. Stephen Glover, a writer on and executive producer of the series, said a racially-charged incident occurred on the crew’s first night in London after a group of drunk people confronted them outside of a bar. “This...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Sabrina Carpenter takes on bad guys in 'Fast Times' music video

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Sabrina Carpenter is back with new music. The 22-year-old singer and actress released a single and music video for the song "Fast Times" on Friday. The "Fast Times" video shows Carpenter take on bad guys in pursuit of a mysterious briefcase. The star is also seen performing a choreographed dance routine with backup dancers.
MUSIC
Deadline

Vertical Entertainment Acquires Joey Ally’s Political Comedy ‘The Hater’; Ally Stars Alongside Bruce Dern, Meredith Hagner & More

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has acquired North American and UK/IRE rights to the political comedy The Hater, from writer-director Joey Ally (Uproot, Are You Still Singing), in which she stars alongside Bruce Dern (Nebraska, The Hateful Eight), Meredith Hagner (Search Party, Palm Springs), D’Angelo Lacy (aka musical artist Black Gatsby), Ian Harding (Pretty Little Liars, Ford v Ferrari), Ali Larter (The Last Victim, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter), and Nora Dunn (Together Together, The Lost Husband). The independent distributor has slated it for a day-and-date release on March 18. In the film, Ally plays Dorothy,...
MOVIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Latest Dominic Twist Could Be Setting the Stage for Not One But Two Comebacks

Poor Abby just can not catch a break on The Young and the Restless when it comes to her family. There were problems conceiving, Mariah’s kidnapping, Chance’s disappearing, Devon’s bio-daddy drama and now Dominic’s rare blood disease! It would be understandable that she needs a bit of a support system that extends beyond everyone who’s been mixed up in all this drama from the start.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

General HospitalComings & Goings

It looks as though Port Charles is about to be the stomping grounds for a major divorce battle and two more people will be thrown into the thick of it. On Tuesday, February 15, General Hospital viewers got their first look at Kate Orsini in the role of Rebecca Diamond, Carly’s divorce lawyer and, since Sonny couldn’t convince his wife to hear him out and deal with their issues in a less-permanent way (can you blame her?!), he will seek counselor as well. S.W.A.T. actor David Rees Snell will play the role of Malcolm, the attorney representing Sonny, as first reported by Soap Opera Digest.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

After Will Smith’s Bel-Air Premieres, Critics Agree On The Peacock Series’ Biggest Problem

In 2019, a short film/parody trailer by Morgan Cooper went viral by reimagining The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as a gritty drama rather than the goofy Will Smith comedy of ‘90s lore. The film caught the attention of Smith himself, and three years later, that trailer has been expanded into the dark new series Bel-Air. The first three episodes premiered on Peacock on February 13, with critics getting an early look at the first six episodes ahead of its debut, and despite all the pre-release hype, many are saying the series misses its mark.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Fans furious as beloved show to leave Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that all eight seasons of the hit show American Horror Story, alongside its fellow series American Crime Story, will be removed from the streaming platform - and if you want to catch up with them you won’t have much time!. All eight seasons of the show...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Is a new episode of Blue Bloods on tonight? (February 18)

Another Friday is here, and we’re ready for the return of the Reagan family. What’s going on tonight? Is Blue Bloods on CBS tonight, Friday, Feb. 18?. After taking some time off, we’re more than ready to check in with the Reagan family. That will have to wait, though. There isn’t a new episode of Blue Bloods on tonight.
TV SERIES

