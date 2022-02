Restrooms on the main floor at Sturges-Young Center for the Arts in Sturgis recently received a makeover. The renovation project was part of the second phase of the auditorium’s “Road to Restoration.” The first phase was to renovate the lobby and the ballroom. Now that the restrooms are complete, the focus can be turned to the second part of phase two: projection and audio upgrades in the auditorium and ballroom.

STURGIS, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO