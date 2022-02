A new update is now live in Pokemon Legends: Arceus on Nintendo Switch, bringing the game up to version 1.0.2. The update seems to be on the smaller side, mostly focused on bug fixes and quality of life improvements. However, there's no way to be sure, as Nintendo has yet to update its official website with the game's patch notes! This post will be updated once the patch notes have been uploaded, but we don't expect to see anything too significant from the game's latest version.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO