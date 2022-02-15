ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Kofi Kingston Says His Toe Is In Pain Following WWE Royal Rumble Spot

By Jeremy Lambert
 4 days ago

Kofi Kingston had a Royal Rumble mishap in the men's Royal Rumble as his desperation elimination save came up empty. Kingston tried to latch onto the barricade after being pushed off the top rope by Kevin Owens, but slipped, causing both feet to hit the floor. Kingston has become...

