Alabama comes to St. Louis on their 50th Anniversary Tour
ST. LOUIS – Alabama is coming to St. Louis on their 50th Anniversary Tour.
They will play at the Enterprise Center on April 30 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Exile will join Alabama for their St. Louis show.Trending: Girl missing since 2019 found under stairs
Tickets range in price from $36.50 to $126.50. Click here for more information.
Alabama is known for “Song of the South” and “Dixieland Delight.” The trio, Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry, and Randy Owen, have been playing together since 1969. They’ve won more than 300 industry awards.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.
Comments / 5