The salty, eggy stink of the Great Salt Lake smacks you right in the face on the drive to Antelope Island. Along the nearly seven-mile-long causeway to the island, there are hundreds, maybe thousands of birds. Past the birds is a dried up marina, where water should be. Out on the island, communing with nature, is Nan Seymour. She’s been camping just off the shores of the lake since mid-January.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO