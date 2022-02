Alex Epstein is perhaps the single most eloquent and well-informed champion of fossil fuels as you might guess by the title of his book, "The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels." He's also the founder of the Center for Industrial Progress. It's been a while since I've had Alex on the show...looking forward to the conversation very much. Alex will be attending the Steamboat Institute's 2022 Energy Conference on March 11-12 (which I'm going to try to attend). And he'll be engaging in two debates with former NATO Supreme Allied Commander General Wesley Clark, one at the University of Miami on March 1 and then at CU Boulder on March 2! Make sure you sign up for the Boulder event if you're nearby! Campus Liberty Tour: Should America Eliminate Fossil Fuel Use to Prevent Climate Catastrophe? - The Steamboat Institute.

