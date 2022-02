SAN DIEGO — "This is where the rubber meets the road for your lifeguards," Staffing is adequate, but you will see lifeguards patrolling more often and making more rescues. Stepping up their beach patrols while using the same amount of normal winter staffing, San Diego lifeguards say they are making do with about 5 to 7 lifeguards, including a supervisor, per tower.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO