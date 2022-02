The superintendent of a small San Luis Obispo County school district announced his impending retirement on Friday, just weeks after he received a hefty and contentious raise. Scott Smith, who leads both the Cayucos Elementary and Coast Unified school districts along the northern coast of the county, said he will submit his intent to retire from the Cayucos district by the end of February.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO