Central Illinois experienced at least 2 multi-car pileups Thursday afternoon due to white-out conditions. I-39 near El Paso, Illinois was closed for hours while emergency crews rescued the drivers and passengers of an estimated 100 vehicles left mangled along the highway Thursday Night. El Paso is a small village a little over half an hour North of Bloomington, Illinois. I-39 was closed for at least 16 hours while crews work around the clock to clean up the mess. Once semi appeared to be hauling large, heavy auto parts that were flung all over the highway. It looked like a war zone. Check out the gallery of photos from this accident below. Shockingly, there were no injuries reported at the scene of the 100-car pileup. (Don't miss the videos below the photo gallery.)

EL PASO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO