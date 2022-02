The following statements were released today regarding the resignation of Boston Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius, to be effective at the end of the school year.:. “Superintendent Brenda Cassellius has given Boston three years of strong leadership and service, and we are a better city for it. I am grateful for the Superintendent’s leadership, especially while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. Her vision and relentless focus as a champion for our young people and for equity has helped BPS move forward on needed structural changes within our district. I look forward to continuing to partner with Dr. Cassellius this year and to build on this vision in the years to come.”

