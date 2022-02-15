Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College to serve as host school for Horsemen's Association convention

The ABAC Horseman’s Association includes, from left, Sara Ann White, Marian Harrell, Cheyenne Lowe, Klarissa Williamson, Emily Purvis, Katie Silver, Meghan Carnahan, Josey Leatherman and Kaelynn Dees. Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College will serve as the host institution for the American Collegiate Horseman’s Association National Convention on April 6-9 in Ocala, Fla.

The ACHA National Convention is hosted by a different college or university each year. As the host school, ABAC will coordinate horse industry tours, networking sessions, social activities, and professional development opportunities for the students in attendance.

Awards will be presented to honor outstanding members, scrapbooks, and more. More than 100 students are expected to attend.

“We are excited to be the host school for this year’s event,” Katheryn Cerny, the advisor for the ABAC Horseman’s Association, said. “Ocala is considered the horse capital of the world, and we have some unique ideas planned for the students; including the opportunity for one lucky winner to get the chance to ride a Paso Fino.”

ACHA is the national organization that represents Horsemen’s Associations of universities and colleges across the country. Its mission is to “unify collegiate horsemen of all levels and disciplines through the promotion of leadership, education and community service.”

During the convention, students will be able to tour the World Equestrian Center, which is the largest equestrian complex in the United States, situated on nearly 378 acres. It houses state-of-the-art arenas and luxury accommodations.