Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus has officially announced his retirement effective June 30, 2022. Superintendent Bruchhaus has been a pillar in both the school district and the community for many years. His 34-year career of serving Louisiana public school systems is a testament to his investment in the next generation. The last 26 years of his career have been dedicated to the students, faculty, and staff of the Calcasieu Parish School Board, with the most recent eight spent as the district’s top leader.

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO