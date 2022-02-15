ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Repligen launches AAV affinity resins for gene therapy manufacturing workflows

By Ravikash
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) launched three advanced affinity chromatography resins for use in gene therapy manufacturing workflows. The...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

bluebird bio: Gene Therapy Launches Could Bring Big Revenues, Providing They Meet Approval

Bluebird bio is nearing approval of three potentially curative treatments for severe genetic diseases, although approval has been continually delayed. bluebird bio (BLUE) is a biotech company specialising in lentiviral vector gene therapies for genetic blood disorders. Its portfolio offers potentially curative treatments for conditions such as beta-thalassaemia and sickle cell disease, a previously unheard-of possibility. A previous approval in Europe, however, was brought to a swift end over failure to convince German payors the treatment was worth the $1.8 million price tag.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

AVROBIO gains after interim data from cystinosis study for gene therapy

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) is trading ~11% higher in the pre-market on Wednesday after the company reported data from an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial for AVR-RD-04 in adults with Cystinosis. Cystinosis is a condition characterized by the accumulation of cystine in the cellular components known as lysosomes leading to health issues...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gene Therapy#Repligen#Resins#Aav#Rgen
Seeking Alpha

Repligen: Replicating Great Returns

Repligen has seen another few very strong years, as its capital allocation track record remains impressive. I covered Repligen (RGEN) quite a while ago. In April 2019, I concluded that Repligen was one of the more underrated and impressive growth stories in recent years, but I could not commit myself to buy the shares at those levels. Ever since Repligen has been on fire as the premium valuation was warranted and probably still is today.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

BioMarin hit with FDA request for additional data to resolve hold on gene therapy trial

The FDA is requesting BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) provide additional data to lift a clinical hold on a phase 1/2 study of candidate BMN 307 issued in September 2021. "The FDA has requested data from additional non-clinical studies to assess the theoretical oncogenic risk to human study participants, which is expected to take several quarters," BioMarin said in a statement.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Astellas Gene Therapy for Pompe Disease Clears Important Safety Hurdle

Preliminary data from Astellas Pharma’s gene therapy study in adult patients with Pompe disease has crossed a first safety hurdle. At WORLDSymposium, Astellas presented interim safety data from a Phase I/II study assessing its AAV gene therapy for the rare, autosomal metabolic disease. Weston Miller, M.D., senior medical director...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
Benzinga

Decibel Therapeutics Shares Encouraging Preclinical Data From Hearing Loss Gene Therapy Programs

Decibel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DBTX) announced the presentation of preclinical data on DB-OTO, its lead gene therapy product candidate. DB-OTO is a dual-vector adeno-associated candidate designed to restore hearing to individuals with profound, congenital hearing loss caused by mutations of the otoferlin gene. DB-OTO uses a cell-selective promoter to control...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

23andMe: A Genetics Innovator Positioned For Growth

23andMe Holding Co. is gearing up to capitalize on its growing genetic database by investing in new business verticals and industry-first services. 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ: ME) is a biotech company specializing in personal genomics. With nearly 12 million genotyped customers, the company sits on a goldmine of monetizable data. Unlike traditional tech companies, 23andMe's genetic database has practical applications that scale well beyond advertising and surveillance, making it significantly more profitable.
INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

Experimental gene therapy targets Duchenne muscular dystrophy

Children in Rochester were recently among the first in the nation to receive an experimental treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The study is part of an accelerating trend of clinical trials involving gene therapies that could transform how we treat a number of devastating childhood neurological disorders. Emma Ciafaloni,...
ROCHESTER, NY
Seeking Alpha

IQVIA: Intelligent Healthcare Solutions For A Growing Market

IQVIA is a recognized leader in providing advanced tech solutions to companies in the life sciences industry. Formerly known as Quintiles and IMS Health, the two companies merged in 2016, and IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is now the leading health information technology company globally, based in over 100 countries across the globe. The company seeks to drive research and innovation by providing business intelligence to the healthcare market and assisting in clinical trials. They also provide contract sales and medical solutions as an addition to their healthcare intelligence services.
TECHNOLOGY
Seeking Alpha

Cornerstone Building Brands: The CBR Deal Spread Represents An Opportunity

On February 13, 2022, CBR, majority owner of Cornerstone Building Brands, announced a take private bid of $24.65 per share. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR) received a firm proposal on February 13, 2022, to take the company private by its 51% majority owner Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CBR) at $24.65 per share. Shares naturally rose from its Friday close of $18.40 to close at $22.44, up almost 22%. The bid has been characterized as a "best and final" offer by CBR. This bid spread of $2.21 represents a 9.8% upside on the current share price. If you have been long shares, this is already a nice return but the question is whether it is worth continuing to hold shares to close this spread. This article looks at the information we know now to try to assess the risk of a deal break.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Repligen Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 17, before market open. The consensus EPS estimate is $0.65 (+25% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $178.27M (+64.1% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, RGEN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Nature.com

AAV2-VEGF-B gene therapy failed to induce angiogenesis in ischemic porcine myocardium due to inflammatory responses

Therapeutic angiogenesis induced by gene therapy is a promising approach to treat patients suffering from severe coronary artery disease. In small experimental animals, adeno-associated viruses (AAVs) have shown good transduction efficacy and long-term transgene expression in heart muscle and other tissues. However, it has been difficult to achieve cardiac-specific angiogenic effects with AAV vectors. We tested the hypothesis whether AAV2 gene transfer (1"‰Ã—"‰1013"‰vg) of vascular endothelial growth factor B (VEGF-B186) together with immunosuppressive corticosteroid treatment can induce long-term cardiac-specific therapeutic effects in the porcine ischemic heart. Gene transfers were delivered percutaneously using direct intramyocardial injections, improving targeting and avoiding direct contact with blood, thus reducing the likelihood of immediate immune reactions. After 1- and 6-month time points, the capillary area was analyzed, myocardial perfusion reserve (MPR) was measured with radiowater positron emission tomography ([15O]H2O-PET), and fluorodeoxyglucose ([18F]FDG) uptake was used to evaluate myocardial viability. Clinical chemistry and immune responses were analyzed using standard methods. After 1- and 6-month follow-up, AAV2-VEGF-B186 gene transfer failed to induce angiogenesis and improve myocardial perfusion and viability. Here, we show that inflammatory responses attenuated the therapeutic effect of AAV2 gene transfer by significantly reducing successful transduction and long-term gene expression despite the efforts to reduce the likelihood of immune reactions and the use of targeted local gene transfer methods.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Seeking Alpha

Exelixis/Bristol-Myers' drug combo shows sustained survival benefits in kidney cancer

Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEF) said two-year follow-up data from a phase 3 CheckMate -9ER trial, showed sustained survival benefits, and health related quality of life (HRQoL) improvements with the combination of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Cabometyx (cabozantinib) and Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) against sunitinib as first-line treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma (aRCC).
CANCER
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
50K+
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy