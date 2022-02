February 18th happens to be Yoko Ono’s birthday, and the last couple years have seen a resurgence of relevance for and appreciation for the artist, performer and one of the most iconic figures in rock and roll history. For as long as there have been artists, there have been narratives which dictates who assumes the role of artist and who assumes the role of muse, but Oko exploded those categories at the height of her relationship with John Lennon with her creativity, energy and totally unique mind. Recently, a team of famous musicians — Death Cab for Cutie, David Byrne and the Flaming Lips among them — collaborated on a cover album of Ono’s songs. But there are other examples of reassessment to be found.

