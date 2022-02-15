ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beach House – “Hurts To Love”

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy now, you already know it is. Beach House, the great Baltimore dreamers, will release their new album Once Twice Melody on Friday. We’ve already heard most of it. Beach House divided the new LP into four chunks,...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

Stereogum

Paddy Hanna – “New York Sidewalk”

When we last heard from the idiosyncratic Irish singer-songwriter Paddy Hanna, it was in the fall of 2020, when he released The Hill. That was an often dark and enigmatic followup to Frankly, I Mutate, the 2018 sophomore outing that prompted us to name Hanna an Artist To Watch. Now, he’s back with a new song that sits somewhere in between those albums’ aesthetics and perhaps points to a new direction for Hanna.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Silk Sonic – “Love’s Train” (Con Funk Shun Cover)

Silk Sonic, the team-up between Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, released their debut album An Evening With Silk Sonic last year. Today, for Valentine’s Day, the pair has released a cover of “Love’s Train,” a song by the ’70s R&B/soul group Con Funk Shun. This comes just a day after .Paak showed up to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, a stage that Mars is familiar with as well. Check out their cover below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Kristine Leschper – “All That You Never Wanted”

In a couple weeks, Mothers’ Kristine Leschper is releasing her debut solo album, The Opening, Or Closing Of A Door. We’ve heard a handful of tracks from it already — “Figure And I,” “Ribbon,” and “Picture Window” — and today she’s back with one last single, “All That You Never Wanted.” The track, which was inspired by a song written by former Mothers bandmate Matthew Anderegg, is a curious single choice given that it’s less than a minute long. Leschper explains:
MUSIC
Stereogum

The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week (the eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight). This week’s countdown is below, and you can listen to a playlist of all our 5 Best Songs on Spotify. Here are the five best...
MUSIC
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams' Show Producers Livid At Her Latest Stunt

While Wendy Williams’ people are telling her talk-show producers that she is too sick to return to work, she is recording videos on a beach in Florida heading to the gym. “You can’t have it both ways. You are either too sick to sit in a purple chair for an hour each day on TV or you are not. Can you imagine if you called in sick for 6-months and then popped up on video in Florida skipping down the beach? You would be fired,” sources tell Radar.
TV & VIDEOS
Radar Online.com

Hugh Hefner’s Widow Crystal Ready To Spill About ‘Complicated’ Time At Playboy Mansion, Weeks After Holly Madison & Shannon Twins Trash Hef

Crystal Hefner is set to write a memoir about her 10 years with the Playboy founder — and promising not to hold back any details. On Thursday, the 35-year-old announced the news on Instagram. “I was with him through wild times, calm times, and all the times in between up until the day he passed in September 2017.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Smokey Robinson’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 3 Children

The ‘King of Motown’ has three heirs: two sons and a daughter. Learn all about them, here!. Over his illustrious career, Motown legend Smokey Robinson has been responsible for classics like “The Tears of a Clown,” “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me,” and “Shop Around.” But his most enduring creations? His three kids, Berry, Tamla, and Trey. Smokey’s three adult children each have their own unique relationship with their famous father, though some are closer than others.
musictimes.com

Dallas Good Dead at 48: 'The Sadies' Musician's Cause of Death Tragic

Dallas Good, popularly known as one of the members of the famed Canadian rock-western band The Sadies, has passed away at the age of 48. According to The U.S. Sun, the musician's cause of death is due to natural causes. The guitarist's good friend, Derek Emerson, spoke to Exclaim to...
MUSIC
Ok Magazine

Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Snaps With Daughter North As Kanye West Keeps An Eye On Pete Davidson On Instagram

Kim Kardashian is spending some quality time with her kiddos amid her ongoing beef with Kanye West. The SKIMS founder — who shares her four kids: North, 8 Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 2, with the rapper — shared a series of adorable snaps with her first born daughter while her estranged husband continues to stir up drama with her boyfriend Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Huey Haha: Cause of death revealed for 22-year-old TikTok star

The cause of death for 22-year-old TikTok star, Huey Haha, has been revealed, nearly four months after his death. On 17 February, the Sacramento County Corner’s Office confirmed with PEOPLE that Huey, whose real name is Hieu Minh Ngoc Ha, died by suicide. According to a report from the California-based county government office, Huey passed away due to self-inflicted gunshot wound on 25 October 2021. Huey’s death was announced on his Instagram account on 27 October, as the post included the date of his passing and details about his GoFundMe page. ...
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Speechless After Seeing 'The Voice' Star's Tribute to Céline Dion

Kelly Clarkson's recent cover on The Kelly Clarkson Show reminds us all why we love French-Canadian superstar Céline Dion. As part of her award-winning daytime TV talk show, the American Idol alum gets up on stage to belt out hit songs for her Kellyoke segment. Her latest pick for the karaoke-style was an oldie but a goodie that has been sung by other great performers. Country-rock singer Roy Orbison originally recorded "I Drove All Night" and Cyndi Lauper came out with her cover in 1988. More than a decade later, Céline covered it in 2003 for her eighth studio album One Heart.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ciara’s Daughter, 4, Looks Cute In Pink Dress As The Whole Family Dresses Up For Night Out

The R&B star’s little girl was absolutely adorable, while the whole family dressed to the nines for a night at an awards ceremony. Ciara’s whole family cleans up nicely! The 36-year-old singer posted an adorable photo of herself along with her husband Russell Wilson, 33, and three kids Future Zahir Wilburn, 7, Sienna Princess Wilson, 4, and Win Harris Wilson, 1, getting ready to see the NFL quarterback accept the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday February 16. Sienna popped out among her family with a bright pink dress, living up to her middle name!
NFL
thebrag.com

J. Cole’s message to Kanye West after watching Jeen-Yuhs

The North Carolina rap artist, J. Cole, posted his thoughts on the Kanye West documentary ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ on Instagram. Dreamville artist, J. Cole, has had a long and complicated relationship with Kanye West that dates all the way back to 2007. On Cole’s debut mixtape The Come Up four tracks were produced by West, marking the beginning of a fruitful collaboration between the two that would eventually take its twists and turns. In 2009’s The Warm Up, Cole’s second project, he gave nods to Kanye with his lyrics as well as having more Kanye-produced beats on the tape.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Stream The New Yoko Ono Tribute Album Ocean Child Feat. Yo La Tengo, Sharon Van Etten, The Flaming Lips, & More

Frustrated with the public perception of Yoko Ono and her artistic legacy, Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard took it upon himself to put together the new tribute album Ocean Child: Songs Of Yoko Ono. The LP features contributions from heavy hitters like Yo La Tengo, Sharon Van Etten, the Flaming Lips, the Magnetic Fields’ Stephin Merritt, Amber Coffman, US Girls, Jay Som, We Are KING, Thao, and Sudan Archives. We’ve already heard David Byrne and YLT’s take on “Who Has Seen The Wind?,” Japanese Breakfast’s “Nobody Sees Me Like You Do,” and Death Cab’s “Waiting For The Sunrise.” And today, which also happens to be Ono’s 89th birthday, the whole project is out in the world. Stream it below.
MUSIC
The Independent

Versace restaurant mocked for ‘embarrassing’ $18 Caesar salad: ‘I’m taking this off my bucket list’

A woman has criticised the restaurant at the Versace Mansion for their paltry Caesar salad, which she was charged $18 for.In a video posted to TikTok on 2 February, Lynsey, @lynseyb29, shared how she went try the caesar salad at Gianni’s, a restaurant at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, Florida. According to its website, “Gianni’s offers a wonderful, unique, and luxurious experience.”At the start of her clip, Lynsey is walking into the restaurant. She then includes a photo of the caesar salad, which includes a slice of cheese on top of a few slices of lettuce, croutons, and dressing.The...
RESTAURANTS
Stereogum

Premature Evaluation: Beach House Once Twice Melody

It’s wild to think that Once Twice Melody is Beach House’s eighth album. Loving Beach House is not unlike having a soulmate-level relationship: You feel as if you’ve known them forever — and like you’ve only just met. That is how fresh every new Beach House album sounds. Considering how long they’ve been around — Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally founded Beach House in Baltimore in 2004 and released their self-titled debut album two years later — their longevity and consistency are practically unheard of. While the majority of their ’00s indie-rock cohorts have split up (only to reunite for a nostalgia tour paycheck), become millennial TikTok memes, or, like their Wham City peers Future Islands, released one commercially obsessed-over album that they have since struggled to replicate, Legrand and Scally are living up to the hype every damn time. They know what they’re good at and they constantly find ways to fine-tune their trademark dream-pop so that no one album sounds quite like the one that came before. Except it also does, and it feels like coming home.
MUSIC

