Beach House – “Hurts To Love”

It’s wild to think that Once Twice Melody is Beach House’s eighth album. Loving Beach House is not unlike having a soulmate-level relationship: You feel as if you’ve known them forever — and like you’ve only just met. That is how fresh every new Beach House album sounds. Considering how long they’ve been around — Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally founded Beach House in Baltimore in 2004 and released their self-titled debut album two years later — their longevity and consistency are practically unheard of. While the majority of their ’00s indie-rock cohorts have split up (only to reunite for a nostalgia tour paycheck), become millennial TikTok memes, or, like their Wham City peers Future Islands, released one commercially obsessed-over album that they have since struggled to replicate, Legrand and Scally are living up to the hype every damn time. They know what they’re good at and they constantly find ways to fine-tune their trademark dream-pop so that no one album sounds quite like the one that came before. Except it also does, and it feels like coming home.

