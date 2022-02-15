Owen Wilson’s Agent Mobius Will Return For ‘Loki’ Season 2

Owen Wilson grew up the middle child between two brothers, and all three have found their niche in Hollywood. Learn all about Owen’s brothers Luke and Andrew, here!. Actor Owen Wilson may be back in the spotlight with a starring role in Jennifer Lopez‘s new rom-com Marry Me, his career has been going strong for decades. And behind him every step of the way? Older brother Andrew Wilson and younger brother Luke Wilson. Though the three siblings grew up in Dallas, Texas, all of them have made their own names in Hollywood and beyond. From sitting front-row at each other’s premieres to collaborating behind the scenes, these brothers support each other, no matter when or where. Learn everything you need to know about the talented and close-knit trio, below.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 7 DAYS AGO