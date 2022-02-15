ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owen Wilson’s Agent Mobius Will Return For ‘Loki’ Season 2

The only one of Marvel’s first year of live-action Disney+ shows that is definitely returning for a second season is Loki, with Tom Hiddleston stuck in even deeper trouble in the timestream. At the end of Loki Season 1, he winds up altering the entire multiverse, and when he returns to...

