Financial Reports

Straumann Holding GAAP EPS of CHF 24.82, revenue of CHF 2.02B

By Meghavi Singh
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Straumann Holding AG press release (OTCPK:SAUHF):...

Seeking Alpha

Ipsen S.A. GAAP EPS of €7.76, revenue of €3B

Ipsen S.A. press release (OTCPK:IPSEY): FY GAAP EPS of €7.76. Revenue of €3B (+11.5% Y/Y). Full-year 2022 guidance: Total-sales growth greater than 2.0%, at constant currency vs. estimated growth of 1.48% Y/Y. Core operating margin greater than 35.0% of total sales, excluding any potential impact of incremental investments from future external-innovation transactions.
Aker Solutions GAAP EPS of NOK0.23, revenue of NOK8.7B

Aker Solutions press release (OTC:AKRTF): Q4 GAAP EPS of NOK0.23. Revenue of NOK8.7B (+26.5% Y/Y). In the fourth quarter, Aker Solutions delivered an order intake of NOK 9.3 billion, equivalent to 1.1x book-to-bill. At the end of the quarter, the backlog stood at NOK 49.2 billion, an increase of 29 percent from NOK 38.0 billion a year ago.
Seeking Alpha

Pfizer Non-GAAP EPS of $1.08 beats by $0.21, revenue of $23.84B misses by $360M

Pfizer press release (NYSE:PFE): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.08 beats by $0.21. Revenue of $23.84B (+104.1% Y/Y) misses by $360M. Revenues of $23.8 Billion, Reflecting 106% Operational Growth; Excluding Contributions from Comirnaty and Paxlovid, Revenues Declined 2% Operationally Driven Primarily by the Impact of Fewer Selling Days Compared to the Prior-Year Quarter.
Ceragon Networks Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02, revenue of $77.76M

Ceragon Networks press release (NASDAQ:CRNT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02. Revenue of $77.76M (+5.1% Y/Y). The company is targeting revenue growth in 2022. Assuming the global component shortage, supply chain disruptions and shipping issues will calm down, it expects yearly revenue to be between $305M - $320M.
Siemens GAAP EPS of €2.24, revenue of €16.5B

Siemens press release (OTCPK:SIEGY): FQ1 GAAP EPS of €2.24. Revenue of €16.5B (+17% Y/Y). Orders surged 52% to €24.2B on double-digit increases in all industrial businesses. Book-to-bill ratio of 1.47. Free cash flow from continuing and discontinued operations stronger Y/Y at €1.1B. Outlook: "We expect this...
Compass Minerals Non-GAAP EPS of $0.38 misses by $0.09, revenue of $331.5M misses by $31.24M

Compass Minerals press release (NYSE:CMP): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.38 misses by $0.09. Revenue of $331.5M (+7% Y/Y) misses by $31.24M. Outlook: The company reduced fiscal 2022 adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $200 million to $235 million largely due to trends in the company's Salt segment, and reduced capital spending guidance by $25 million from prior expectations to $100 million to $110 million.
Akzo Nobel N.V. Non-GAAP EPS of €0.74, revenue of €2.4B

Akzo Nobel N.V. press release (OTCQX:AKZOF): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of €0.74. Revenue of €2.4B (+9.1% Y/Y). The company targets to grow at or above its relevant markets, in line with its Grow & Deliver strategy. Trends differ per region and segment, while raw material cost inflation and supply constraints are expected to gradually ease by mid-2022. Plans are in place to deliver the €2B adjusted EBITDA target for 2023, and an average annual 50 basis points increase in return on sales over the period 2021-2023. The company targets a leverage ratio of 1-2 times net debt/EBITDA and commits to retain a strong investment grade credit rating.
