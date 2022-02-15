Nap time at a stop sign leads to a pair of arrests in East Brunswick, NJ

A Toms River man who was allegedly running a drug production facility out of a home in Holiday City has been indicted. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced Thursday that Daniel Kessel, 35, was indicted by a Grand Jury sitting in Ocean County on charges of Maintaining or Operating a Controlled Dangerous Substance Production Facility, Financial Facilitation of Criminal Activity, Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) with Intent to Distribute, Possession of More than Five Pounds of Hashish with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and Possession of Hashish.
