If you are a Star Wars fan that has delighted in collecting all things Boba Fett, then you are probably very broke right now. The return of Boba Fett for the second season of Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian paved the way for for new collectibles, and The Book of Boba Fett series really opened the floodgates. Naturally, Hasbro has gone all in with action figures and Nerf blasters, with the latest release being this exclusive The Black Series (Boba Fett) Tython Jedi Ruins figure. Pre-orders for this figure were expected to go live last week, but were delayed at the last minute. However, the figure was relaunched today, February 8th here at Walmart for $31.49 alongside Star Wars Black Series Dark Trooper and Vintage Collection Din Djarin (Morak) figures.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO