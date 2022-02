South Carolina State University trustees got an update on a host of building projects designed to improve the campus. “We presently have 16 projects that are awarded and underway. We have 21 projects that are either in the bid phase, or in the design phase. Then we have another 12 projects that are what I would call on the board that are being discussed amongst the administration and moving forward before they move into the design phase,” Ken Davis, director of facilities/planning and construction, said during the board’s February meeting.

