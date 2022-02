PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf delivered his final budget address as governor to lawmakers in Harrisburg on Tuesday. Wolf’s proposed spending plan will send millions more dollars to the Delaware Valley. In his eighth and final budget address, the Democratic governor touted a sound economy in the commonwealth under his two terms. “At long last, our fiscal house is actually in order,” Wolf said. “Over the past seven years, we have turned that $2 to $3 billion structural budget deficit into a $2 to $3 billion structural budget surplus.” The governor’s address was punctuated by applause mostly from his Democratic allies...

